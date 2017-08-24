$1 Million Winning Powerball Ticket Sold In Tarentum

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Unless you made a recent trip to Massachusetts, chances are you didn’t win the $758.7 million Powerball jackpot.

However, don’t throw your tickets away because there were several $1 million winners in Pennsylvania.

The winning numbers were 6, 7, 16, 23 and 26, and the Powerball number was 4.

Of the four tickets sold in Pennsylvania that matched all five white balls, one was sold at the Marathon gas station in Tarentum.

The other locations were:

7-Eleven, 1483 W. Street Road, Warminster, Bucks County;

Darrenkamp’s Market, 945 E. Main St., Mount Joy, Lancaster County

Weis Markets, 365 S. Cedar Crest Blvd., Allentown, Lehigh County

There were also four $200,000 winning tickets sold in Pennsylvania. One of those was sold at the GetGo in Allison Park.

The other locations were: