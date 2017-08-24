Escape Room, Rolled Ice Cream Among New Additions To Monroeville Mall

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
MONROEVILLE (KDKA) — The Monroeville Mall will welcome some new additions later this year.
CBL Properties announced Thursday that “All In Adventures,” an escape room destination, will be opening on the mall’s upper level sometime in the fall.
Gloria’s Gym, an all-women’s boxing gym, will open at the mall on Sept. 1. A variety of classes will be available, and former detective and local boxing legend Jimmy Cvetic will offer training.
“It’s an exciting time for Monroeville Mall to be able to add not only new retail and dining options, but also offer new and exciting experiences to our customers,” Tom Gerber, General Manager at Monroeville Mall, said in a release.
The Monroeville Mall is also getting in on the rolled ice cream craze with Icy Roll 2.0.
In addition to the escape room and the gym, a 1,000-square-foot Pandora jewelry store will open sometime in the fall.
The mall also recently celebrated the opening of the Pennsylvania-based “Chocolate Moonshine” chocolate shop.