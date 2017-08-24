Male Shot In Chest In Garfield

Filed Under: Garfield, Shooting

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

GARFIELD (KDKA) — Police say a male was transported to Children’s Hospital after he was shot in the chest in Garfield on Thursday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 4:20 p.m. in the area of N. Aiken Avenue and Mossfield Street.

A male victim was taken to Children’s Hospital by private means with a gunshot wound to the side of his chest.

According to police, the victim was in “guarded condition,” which is considered to be one step below critical condition.

Police say a male was seen running from the scene, but no description of a possible shooter is available.

The investigation is ongoing.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch