Male Shot In Chest In Garfield

GARFIELD (KDKA) — Police say a male was transported to Children’s Hospital after he was shot in the chest in Garfield on Thursday afternoon.
The shooting happened around 4:20 p.m. in the area of N. Aiken Avenue and Mossfield Street.
A male victim was taken to Children’s Hospital by private means with a gunshot wound to the side of his chest.
According to police, the victim was in “guarded condition,” which is considered to be one step below critical condition.
Police say a male was seen running from the scene, but no description of a possible shooter is available.
The investigation is ongoing.
