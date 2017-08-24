Survey: Pittsburgh One Of The Most Bed Bug Infested Cities In The U.S.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburghers may want to check their mattresses for some unwelcome pests, according to a new survey.

Terminix has determined the most bed-bug-infested cities in the United States, and two Pennsylvania cities, including Pittsburgh, and two Ohio cities landed in the top 20.

Pittsburgh came in at number 12 on the list, and Philadelphia did slightly worse at number 10.

Ohio fared the worst with Cleveland and Cincinnati being named the most infested and second-most infested cities, respectively.

The list was based on the number of service requests Terminix received during the first half of 2017.

According to Business Wire, some signs of bed bugs include reddish-brown blood spots on sheets or mattresses and a strong musty odor. Bed bugs are the size, shape and color of an apple seed.

Click here for the full list of the Top 20 Bed Bug Cities.

