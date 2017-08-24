Twitter Reacts As Josh Harrison Ends No-Hitter With Walk-Off Homer

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – On some level, you have to feel a little bad for Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Rich Hill, right?

If you missed history Wednesday night, it went a little something like this:

Hill took a perfect game into the ninth inning. Jordy Mercer, the first batter up in the inning, hit a sharp, but routine groundball to third. However, Logan Forsythe bobbled it and was charged with an error.

Perfect game gone.

Hill retired the next three batters he faced and took a no-hitter into the 10th inning.

Josh Harrison stepped to the plate to begin the home half of the inning. With the score still 0-0 and facing a 2-1 count, Harrison got a pitch he liked and sent it into the left field bleachers.

No-hitter gone. Win gone. History gone…sort of.

According to ESPN, Hill became the first pitcher in the last 100 years to allow one or fewer hits with no walks in at least nine innings and still take a loss.

For his part, Harrison became the first player in MLB history to break up a no-hitter with a walk-off homer.

Understandably, people on social media freaked out about the historic moment.

Here’s some of our favorites:

“Titanic” Makes Everything Better

Hero

Yup, That Was Insane

Sad Dodgers Fan

And Another

Funny Sport

