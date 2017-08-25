Police: Drunk Woman Bit Cop After Clerk Refused Liquor Sale

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) – Police say a Pennsylvania woman bit a police officer after throwing a drunken fit in front of her young child when a liquor store clerk refused to sell her more booze.
Wilkes-Barre police responded about 4:40 p.m. Wednesday after a clerk reported 34-year-old Rasheedah Burnett yelled curses. The clerk refused to sell Burnett more liquor because she appeared drunk, and police say Burnett later acknowledged drinking a pint of vodka because it was her day off.
Police say Burnett called them “racist pigs” and bit one officer’s forearm while trying to kick others. A female officer was also hurt subduing Burnett.
Police say the child, who was about 8, repeated Burnett’s curses and shoved the clerk, too.
Online court records don’t list an attorney for Burnett who remained in the Luzerne County jail Friday.
