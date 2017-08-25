TSA Find Loaded Handgun At PIT Security Checkpoint

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — TSA officers found a loaded handgun in a woman’s purse at Pittsburgh International Airport on Thursday.
According to the TSA, the loaded Ruger .380 handgun was found when the woman put her purse through an X-ray machine at an airport checkpoint.
The Allegheny County Police Department was contacted, and the passenger was questioned and issued a summons.
The TSA says they have found 21 firearms at PIT checkpoints this year. A total of 22 firearms were found at the airport in all of 2016.
The TSA reminders travelers that firearms are permitted in checked baggage if they are unloaded, packed in a hard-side case, locked, packed separately from ammunition and taken to the airline check-in counter.
More information on the proper way to travel with a firearm is available at TSA.gov.