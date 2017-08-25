WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News

TSA Find Loaded Handgun At PIT Security Checkpoint

Filed Under: Pittsburgh International Airport, TSA

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — TSA officers found a loaded handgun in a woman’s purse at Pittsburgh International Airport on Thursday.

According to the TSA, the loaded Ruger .380 handgun was found when the woman put her purse through an X-ray machine at an airport checkpoint.

The Allegheny County Police Department was contacted, and the passenger was questioned and issued a summons.

gun found pittsburgh international airport TSA Find Loaded Handgun At PIT Security Checkpoint

(Photo Credit: TSA)

The TSA says they have found 21 firearms at PIT checkpoints this year. A total of 22 firearms were found at the airport in all of 2016.

The TSA reminders travelers that firearms are permitted in checked baggage if they are unloaded, packed in a hard-side case, locked, packed separately from ammunition and taken to the airline check-in counter.

More information on the proper way to travel with a firearm is available at TSA.gov.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch