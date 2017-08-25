Man Accused Of Urinating On $600 Worth Of Halloween Candy Inside Store

Filed Under: Christopher Burks, Ohio

TOLEDO, Ohio (KDKA) – A man is facing charges for allegedly urinating on hundreds of dollars worth of Halloween candy inside an Ohio department store.

According to CBS-affiliate WTOL, the incident took place at a Kohl’s store in Toledo.

Christopher Burks, 48, is accused of entering an “employees only” storage area inside the store. Once inside the area, he allegedly urinated on the Halloween candy.

In all, $600 of candy was destroyed.

Burks is facing a list of charges, including criminal damaging or endangering property.

