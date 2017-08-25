Dog Suffocates After Being Muzzled By Pet-Sitters

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NORTH HUNTINGDON (KDKA) — Police say a dog suffocated after he was muzzled by pet-sitters who claimed the dog tried to bite them, but the dog-sitter says it was just a horrible accident.

According to a criminal complaint, a woman left her dog, Tucker, with Erin and Bill McGough on Thursday, July 13. The dog’s owners had arranged for the McGoughs to watch Tucker while they were away for the weekend.

A few hours after the woman left the dog with the McGoughs, she received a text message from them saying Tucker was missing.

They also said they had muzzled Tucker because he bit Erin while they were trying to “coax and push” him down stairs to go outside. They said the muzzle was too small for Tucker, but they said they “chased Tucker down” and were able to get the muzzle clasped. They then placed Tucker outside.

According to the criminal complaint, when Tucker’s owner asked how bad the dog bite was, she saw Erin had no broken skin or puncture marks.

Tucker was found dead the next day, about six houses down from the McGoughs’ home.

A necropsy was performed at the Munhall Veterinary Hospital, and a veterinarian determined that the cause of death was suffocation.

The criminal complaint says Tucker was unable to eat, drink, pant or breathe because the muzzle severely restricted his ability to move his jaw.