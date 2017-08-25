Pine Township Crash Closes Road, Affects Morning School Bus Routes

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PINE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — Part of Pearce Mill Road in Pine Township was closed in both directions early Friday morning, which is affecting buses for students in the Pine-Richland School District.
Allegheny County emergency dispatcher said there was an accident near Graham Road shortly before 1 a.m. No one was seriously hurt, but Pearce Mill Road was closed between Graham and Logan roads, due to a downed tree and wires.
The Pine-Richland School District said the company that operates school buses in the district was sending vans to pick up students who have bus stops along Pearce Mill Road.
Those included Pine-Richland High School/Middle School bus Nos. 30, and 136; Eden Hall bus Nos. 122, 130, 131, 132 and 138; and Wexford Elementary bus No. 138.
A district spokesperson said parents and guardians of the affected students were being notified of the changes.