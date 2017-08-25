Cops: Mom Left 5 Kids Alone To Help Fugitive Boyfriend

PITCAIRN, Pa. (AP/KDKA) – Police say a Pittsburgh-area woman is facing charges for leaving her five children alone so she could drive her fugitive boyfriend across the state to avoid arrest.

Thirty-four-year-old Tiffany Jackson, of Pitcairn, is charged with child endangerment and with hindering the apprehension of her boyfriend, among other charges.

Pitcairn police say Jackson drove the man to Philadelphia on Wednesday because police have warrants for his arrest, while leaving her children behind. Police say they range in age from 16 years old to 9 months old.

Police say they’ve tried but failed to find Jackson’s boyfriend at her house several times and that they have body camera video of her being told he’s wanted by police on assault and other charges.

Jackson and her boyfriend were arrested at a Greensburg hotel early Friday afternoon.

