Police Investigating Clairton Shooting

Filed Under: Clairton, Shooting

CLAIRTON (KDKA) — Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Clairton early Saturday morning.

Clairton Police and paramedics were sent to the 700 block of Henry Street around 5:20 a.m.

When they arrived at the scene, they found a 42-year-old man suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the torso. He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Allegheny County Police officials say the victim is expected to survive.

No further details have been released. The investigation is ongoing.

