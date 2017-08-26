Police Investigating Clairton Shooting

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
CLAIRTON (KDKA) — Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Clairton early Saturday morning.
Clairton Police and paramedics were sent to the 700 block of Henry Street around 5:20 a.m.
When they arrived at the scene, they found a 42-year-old man suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the torso. He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.
Allegheny County Police officials say the victim is expected to survive.
No further details have been released. The investigation is ongoing.