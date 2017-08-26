$1,000 Reward Offered For Information Leading To Fugitive’s Arrest

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WILKINSBURG (KDKA) — A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a Wilkinsburg man.

The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 31-year-old Dale Taylor, Jr., who is wanted on a criminal bench warrant and an arrest warrant from the City of Wilkinsburg.

Taylor is described as a light-skinned black male with facial hair. He’s 5-feet-11-inches tall and about 180 pounds.

Officials say Taylor is considered armed and dangerous.

According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, a sheriff’s deputy was hospitalized Saturday morning after he fell from an elevated structure at an East Hills house while helping detectives look for Taylor. He suffered a severe head injury as a result of the fall.

Chief Deputy Kevin Kraus told the Post-Gazette that Taylor was not at the house that was being searched.

The Sheriff’s Office is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to Taylor’s arrest. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the Sheriff’s Office at (412) 350-4714.