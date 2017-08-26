Trump’s Low Approval Ratings Set An Unwanted Record

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is setting records with his dismally low approval ratings.

Trump has the lowest mark ever for a president in his first year. He has already spent more time under 40 percent than any other first-year president.

At 34 percent in Gallup’s three-day average, Trump’s current approval rating is worse than President Barack Obama’s ever was.

Trump’s early descent in the polls defies some longstanding patterns about how Americans view their president. Such plunges are often tied to external forces that the president only partially controls, such as a sluggish economy or an all-consuming international crisis. In Trump’s case, the economy is humming and foreign crises have been kept to a minimum.

Among other things, low approval ratings hamper a president’s ability to push an agenda through Congress.

