Major North Hills Road To Shut Down For Two Months Of Construction

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SUMMER HILL (KDKA) — Monday morning, public works crews with Allegheny County will begin a two month construction project on a part of Ivory Avenue.

“It never ends,” driver Don Christy said.

That’s how drivers feel about ongoing construction in and around the city. Another road project is set to begin on Ivory Avenue at 9 a.m. Monday.

“It’s going to be a little congested,” neighbor Angela Nicotra said.

Public works crews with Allegheny County will have Ivory Avenue closed between Perry Highway and Nelson Run Road for two months straight, which stretches across the city neighborhoods of Observatory Hill and Summer Hill, which are north of Pittsburgh.

Amy Wadas: “Do you have to go to work in the morning?”

Angela Nicotra: “We do, so that’s gonna be another nightmare.”

“There’s always a way to get around it,” Christy said. “But it’s just, everybody knows them, so everybody’s going to be going the same way. So it’s going to be gridlocked, probably.”

Drivers will be detoured using Perry Highway, Cemetery Lane, Babcock Boulevard and McKnight Road.

This closure on Ivory cuts off a major detour route to the entrance to 279-South, which has also been under construction for several months.

But drivers and folks that live nearby are trying not to get too worked up about it.

“You just kind of take it with a grain of salt,” Nicotra said. “You can’t do anything about it, right? So just deal with it.”

The road work will just take place on weekdays, but that stretch of Ivory will be closed and those detours will be in place the entire two months of the project.