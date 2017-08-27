STEELERS PRESEASON: Colts-Steelers Recap | Tomlin Calls Out Conner | Bell Teases Return | Photos | Storylines | Guide | More

Report: Assisted Living Facility Residents Airlifted To Safety

Filed Under: Hurricane Harvey, Texas

DICKINSON, Texas (KDKA) — Fifteen assisted living facility residents were airlifted out of their flooded building to safety in Texas on Sunday.

Timothy J. McIntosh tweeted a photo around 10 a.m. Sunday showing several senior citizens sitting and standing in what appears to be several feet of water. McIntosh said La Vita Bella nursing home was “almost underwater,” and in a following tweet, he pleaded for help from emergency services and asked his followers to retweet the photo.

Around 1 p.m., he tweeted to say that the residents had been rescued.

According to the Gavelston County Daily News, the residents were airlifted to safety.

McIntosh told the Daily News that his mother-in-law was the owner of the nursing home.

