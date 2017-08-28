It’s A Done Deal: Amazon Takes Over Whole Foods

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NEW YORK (AP/KDKA) — Amazon completed its $13.7 billion takeover of organic grocer Whole Foods on Monday, taking quick aim at the chain’s “Whole Paycheck” image and bringing it in line with Amazon’s practice of keeping prices low to lock in customer loyalty.

Beyond lowering prices on organic avocados, eggs and kale, it also means Whole Foods brands will be available on Amazon’s site. The company aims to make Amazon Prime the rewards program for Whole Foods customers, and offer members special discounts.

Amazon already lowered prices at Whole Foods Monday on a range of kitchen staples, including ground beef and rotisserie chicken.

Apples, bananas, lettuce, kale, butter and some fish products were also reported to have lower prices.

According to Bloomberg, some prices were slashed as much as 43 percent in New York City locations.

They reported that organic fuji apples were down from $3.49 a pound to $1.99 a pound, organic rotisserie chicken was marked down from $13.99 to $9.99 each, and some bananas were only 49 cents a pound, down from 79 cents a pound.

Other items that saw the biggest price cuts were salmon, tilapia, lean ground beef, and organic avocados.

