Wi-Fi Now Available At Downtown T Stations

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Wi-Fi is now available at several T stations in Downtown Pittsburgh.

Wireless hotspots will be installed at the Station Square, First Avenue, Steel Plaza, Wood Street, Gateway, North Side and Allegheny stations.

Port Authority of Allegheny County announced Monday that free Wi-Fi service provided by Comcast will be available to both Xfinity customers, who can log in with their existing user IDs and passwords, and non-Xfinity customers, who will have to create a free account to use the Wi-Fi.

The Wi-Fi service will not only be beneficial to T riders who don’t want to use up their data while waiting on the platform, but it will also be useful in Port Authority’s plans to provide real-time tracking for light rail vehicles.

“Customers have told us that they want the ability to stay connected while waiting for a train, and we are thrilled to have worked with Comcast to deliver this service,” Port Authority Interim CEO David Donahoe said a release. “We see this as an invaluable tool, especially once we roll out real-time tracking of our light rail vehicles, which is currently in a testing phase.”

Port Authority approved a seven-year, non-exclusive agreement with Comcast back in January.

To locate Xfinity hotspots in Pittsburgh, download the Xfinity WiFi App or visit xfinity.com/wifi.