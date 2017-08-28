Police: Drunk Teen Mom Abandoned Baby Outside Bar

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HAZLETON, Pa. (AP) – A Pennsylvania woman has been jailed after police say she was drunk and abandoned her 14-month-old baby outside a bar.

Hazleton charged 18-year-old Destiny Davila with child endangerment, public drunkenness and underage drinking after the incident early Saturday.

Police and federal agents conducting a saturation patrol found a woman sitting in a car with Davila’s baby. She told police she had found the baby unattended for about 25 minutes in front of the bar and was caring for it.

When police took the baby to a hospital to be checked out, Davila arrived. Police say she was drunk and told them she had been drinking before she took the child to the bar and left the baby there when someone offered to care for her.

Online court records don’t list a defense attorney.

