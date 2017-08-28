Get Marty: Attorney Reaches Out To Help Police Chief Injured In Fireworks Accident

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A local attorney with experience in the insurance industry recently reached out to Get Marty so he could help a police chief in need.

In June, Leechburg Police Chief Mike Diebold lost his arm in a tragic fireworks accident. His rehabilitation and recovery are painstaking, and the costs are tremendous.

“You’re hearing a story about a man losing his arm. He’s a public servant. It’s a tragic event,” says Pittsburgh attorney Bruce Gelman.

Gelman worked in the insurance industry for a year, and is an insider. He says he will do any work Chief Diebold needs for free.

“At one point, one of his disability carriers wasn’t going to pay, or was questioning about it, so I didn’t do much, I sent a letter, and by the time I met him, they already paid,” said Gelman. “If he is having a problem, maybe with health insurance, not paying for an arm, or anything along those lines, I will do whatever I can to help that man.

Chief Diebold says he’s been blown away from Gelman’s kindness.

“Without Bruce, I would be sitting at home scratching my head. He helped me with a pile of paperwork,” says Chief Diebold.

Meanwhile, the high-tech prosthetic arm Chief Diebold needs carries a $100,000 price tag.

So, to help, the “Mike Diebold Fund” has been set up at First Commonwealth Bank.

There is also a GoFundMe account called “Michael Diebold Medical Needs.” If you’d like to help, visit the page here.

There’s also a donated suite to a Pittsburgh Penguins game. Raffle tickets are being sold at Dan’s Appliances in Leechburg.

If you’d like Marty to help you solve your problem, email him at GetMarty@kdka.com.