Man Sentenced To 22½ To 45 Years In Baby’s 2014 Death

PITTSBURGH (AP) – A Pennsylvania man has been sentenced to 22½ to 45 years in prison in the death of his girlfriend’s five-month-old baby.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that 31-year-old Kenneth Reeves of Mount Washington was sentenced Monday in Allegheny County Court.

Reeves was convicted in May of third-degree murder, aggravated assault on a child and endangering the welfare of a child in the December 2014 death of Kamero Newton.

Doctors testified during trial that the infant died from severe head injuries. Reeves denied that he harmed the baby.

Reeves’ conviction violates the terms of his probation in an earlier guilty plea to assaulting a different ex-girlfriend’s 4-year-old son. A separate hearing is to be held in that case.

