First Trailer Debuts For “Last Flag Flying” Movie, Shot In Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The first trailer is out for a new film shot in and around the Pittsburgh area.

“Last Flag Flying” stars Steve Carrell, Bryan Cranston and Laurence Fishburne, and was directed by award-winning, acclaimed director Richard Linklater.

It was shot in Pittsburgh late last year, and is based on a book of the same name.

The movie tells the story of three Vietnam veterans who reunite when the son of one of the men is killed while serving in Iraq. The trailer shows the heart-wrenching twist as Carrell’s “Doc” tells the other two about the death of his son and the plans to bury him in Arlington Cemetery.

The three then set out on a road trip from Pennsylvania to New Hampshire.

The film is getting good reviews for both its humorous moments and heartbreaking tale.

According to Deadline, the film will make its world premiere at the New York Film Festival on Sept. 28. Then, it will open in select theaters on Nov. 3.

Linklater is currently filming “Where’d You Go, Bernadette?” with actress Cate Blanchett at Pittsburgh’s 31st Street Studios.