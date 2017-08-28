Woman Carjacked At Gunpoint In Marshall-Shadeland

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
MARSHALL-SHADELAND (KDKA) — A woman was carjacked at gunpoint in Marshall-Shadeland late Sunday night.
According to police, a woman was at a stop sign at the intersection of Stayton Street and Rancheria Street around 10:30 p.m. when two black males approached her car.
Police say one of the males had a handgun and threatened to shoot the driver if she didn’t get out of the car. Police believe that after the woman got out of her vehicle and the suspects began to drive away, at least two other black males got into the car on Rancheria Street.
The victim was not injured.
Port Authority Police and Pittsburgh Police officers recovered the victim’s vehicle around 12:30 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Arlington and E. Warrington Avenues.
One person was in the vehicle at the time. That person was taken into custody by Port Authority Police.
The investigation is ongoing.