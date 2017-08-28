South Korea Officials: North Korea Fires Unidentified Missile Over Japan

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) – A former South Korean military official who is now an analyst at Seoul’s Institute for Far Eastern Studies said that early flight data suggests the North Korean missile that flew over Japan Tuesday was likely a Hwasong-12, a new intermediate range missile that the North has recently threatened to fire toward Guam.

The U.S. Defense Department says it is in the process of assessing the launch.

Japanese officials said there was no damage to ships or anything else reported. Japan’s NHK TV said the missile separated into three parts.

Analyst Kim Dong-yub a said there was also a possibility the missile could have been a midrange Musudan, a missile with a potential 3,500-kilometer (2,180-mile) range that puts much of the Asia-Pacific region within reach, or a Pukguksong-2, a solid-fuel missile that can be fired faster and more secretly than weapons using liquid fuel.

