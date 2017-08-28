HURRICANE HARVEY: Flood Of Epic Proportions | Remnants Could Affect Northeast | How To Help | Photos
MORE: LIVE CBSN Coverage | More Coverage From CBS Dallas/Fort Worth

Police: Suspects Used Stolen Bat To Steal Wedding Cake

Filed Under: Connecticut, Wedding Cake

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

TOLLAND, Conn. (AP) – Police say two Connecticut men used a baseball bat they stole from one home to break into another and steal wedding cake.

Police say 24-year-old Zachary Jurewicz and 26-year-old Eric Rawson are in custody and face charges including home invasion and burglary after breaking into two Tolland homes Sunday.

Authorities say they stole several items at the first home and used the bat to strike items on the property.

Officials say they then used the stolen bat to break into another nearby house, stealing a laptop, purse, alcohol and the top portion of a wedding cake from the homeowner’s freezer.

The men ran into the woods after being confronted by the homeowner and were captured by police.

Both were held on $100,000 bail. It was unclear if they had lawyers.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch