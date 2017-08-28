PWSA Issues Flush & Boil Advisory For 18,000 Customers

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority has placed about 18,000 homes under a Precautionary Flush and Boil Water Advisory.

The advisory covers northern areas of the city, as well as Reserve Township and Millvale. The impacted areas are shown on this map:

According to the PWSA, the advisory will be in place until further notice due to “deficiencies in the cover of the Lanpher reservoir that could compromise the water quality.”

Crews have isolated the problem area until repairs can be made, officials said in a press release.

PWSA issues precautionary Flush and Boil Water Advisory for Northern Neighborhoods, Millvale, Reserve Township. https://t.co/XsUJO6AQVQ — PGH Water & Sewer (@pgh2o) August 29, 2017

For more details, visit the PWSA’s website here.

The PWSA is working with the state Department of Environmental Protection to meet all regulatory requirements for disinfection. They are also conducting flushing throughout the affected areas.

Customers are being advised to flush their taps for at least one minute before boiling their water for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, food preparation, and giving it to their pets

They offer these important steps to ensure the safety of the water:

1. Boil tap water vigorously for at least one minute prior to using it for drinking or cooking (the minute starts when the water begins to bubble). This includes water used for brushing teeth, making ice, washing raw foods, preparation of drinks, and water for pets.

2. Wait for the water to cool before using it, or store it in the refrigerator in a clean container.

PWSA is also advising customers to throw their ice away and re-freeze it with water after it has been boiled.

Anyone with questions can contact the PWSA at their Customer Service Line at 412-255-2423, which will be open until midnight, or visit their homepage at this link.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story, including more from a 10 p.m. news conference.