Tens Of Thousands Of Students Return To Class Today

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Today is the day as thousands of area students return to the classroom.

It’s the biggest back to school day in our area as students from Hempfield, Canon-McMillan and Pittsburgh Public Schools prepare to hit the books once again.

At Pittsburgh Miller, Principal Margaret Starkes has used her rapping skills to welcome students back to class.

Last week, Pittsburgh Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Anthony Hamlet welcomed back close to 4,000 district employees during a special convocation.

Dr. Hamlet used the convocation to discuss new systems and initiatives requirements for the new upcoming year.

“So we can have a strategic plan that will really guide you and give you what you need for you to be that champion educator that our children need for you to be in the classrooms every day,” he said.

Employees from all 54 of the district’s schools attended the convocation, which included speakers from Pittsburgh Promise and Gallup.

“It gives us an opportunity to adjust what we’re doing to meet their needs. And it’s good for teachers to celebrate themselves because it’s one of the most important jobs in the world,” Pittsburgh Public Schools Deputy Superintendent Anthony Andersons said.

Today, Dr. Hamlet is expected to visit seven schools to welcome back students and teachers.