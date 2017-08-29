Best Ways To Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month In Pittsburgh

By Janelle Sheetz Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated from Sept. 15 until Oct. 15, honoring the history, culture, and contributions of Hispanic ancestors. Although Pittsburgh doesn’t have a huge number of events scheduled, you can still have a great time celebrating with a few events including at an annual gala and a celebration honoring Pittsburgh Pirate Roberto Clemente. Here are the best ways to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.

Painting with a Twist

5807 Penn Ave.

Pittsburgh, PA 15206

(412) 944-2231

www.paintingwithatwist.com Date: Sept. 6, 2017 at 7 p.m. Social painting classes are becoming more and more popular, providing a fun, unique night out — with some drinks, too. At Painting with a Twist's East Liberty location, you can combine art with Hispanic Heritage Month and create something beautiful to commemorate the occasion. The Sept. 6 class will focus on painting a Flamenco dancer, with step-by-step instructions, making it accessible for everyone. The cost is $35 a seat, and don't forget to BYOB to take the party up a couple of notches.

Hispanic Heritage Month Gala

Westin Convention Center Hotel

1000 Penn Ave.

Pittsburgh, PA 15222

(412) 281-3700

www.pmahcc.org Date: Sept. 30 at 6 p.m. The annual Hispanic Heritage Month Gala is returning for 2017, and it’s the perfect way to celebrate, featuring keynote speaker Secretary of the Commonwealth Pedro Cortes and the recipients of the 2017 scholarships. The evening will also include a cocktail hour and plenty of dancing to live Latin music. The gala benefits the Pittsburgh Metropolitan Area Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Foundation Scholarship Fund. Be sure to RSVP early to ensure you can attend, and then you can spend the rest of the wait putting together the perfect outfit.

¡Que Viva Clemente!

City of Asylum Alphabet City Tent

318 Sampsonia Way

Pittsburgh, PA 15212

(518) 253-9120

www.facebook.com Date: Oct. 7, 2017 at 7 p.m. Celebrate both Hispanic Heritage Month and the humanitarian efforts and legacy of Pittsburgh Pirate Roberto Clemente with the annual ¡Que Viva Clemente! party, hosted by the Pittsburgh chapter of the Labor Council for Latin American Advancement. Enjoy a night of music from Alba Flamenca, Flamenco dancing, craft beer, homemade sangria, and authentic Latin American cuisine. Tickets are $60, with proceeds benefiting Casa San José, an organization providing social services to Latin American immigrant families in Southwestern Pennsylvania.