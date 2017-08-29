99-Year-Old Pirates Usher Honored By City Council

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – At 99 years of age and 81 seasons as an usher for the Pittsburgh Pirates, Phil Coyne has received a great honor.

Pittsburgh City Council declared today as Phil Coyne Day.

Coyne says he’s honored and humbled by the special recognition he received today.

“It’s really been something and I can’t imagine why, but I’m thankful for it happening,” he said.

For Coyne, baseball is something he’s always loved. He grew up just a few blocks from Forbes Field watching some of the most iconic moments as a fan and an usher.

“I guess it would be Mazeroski’s home run,” he said. “I let them jump over the fence. I let them go, I wasn’t going to get killed.”

Pirates President Frank Coonelly, says the dedication and contribution Coyne has given to the organization is incredible.

“Eighty-one years in any one organization is remarkable. Other than the four years he served our country as a military hero, he is truly a treasure for the Pittsburgh Pirates,” Coonelly said.

And, he’s already gotten his formal invitation to come back for his 82nd year.

“As long as god lets me on this earth I’ll be here,” he said.

So, what’s the secret to his longevity?

Two Oreos and a glass of milk every night.

Well, that and Bucco fans.

“I love the people I usher. The little kids, the husbands and wives and everybody, the fans themselves and they love me,” he said.