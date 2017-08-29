Councilwoman Lashes Out, Says PWSA Didn’t Notify Residents Of Boil Advisory Fast Enough

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh City Council members criticized the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority on Tuesday, claiming the agency knew about the problem that prompted the Flush and Boil Water Advisory for the city’s North Side, Millvale and Reserve Township on Friday, and kept the city and the public in the dark until Monday night.

One council member had some choice words for the PWSA.

Outraged, Councilwoman Darlene Harris lashed out over what she describes as a robo-call notice on Monday evening.

“I think it’s ridiculous. It’s unfair to the residents of Pittsburgh,” she said.

Harris suggests the city knew of the possible water contamination issue last Friday, but didn’t let residents know, creating a public safety risk.

“With the senior citizens, with the pregnant women, with the children, I think it’s wrong for the Mayor’s Office and PWSA,” she said. “I’m not happy about it. Neither are a lot of the residents in my district.”

Harris is demanding answers.

“It’s a shame that people that represent, even the board members, could not have been called when it’s a health, safety and welfare issue,” Harris said.

The city says at no time was the public at risk, and water was not contaminated.

According to city officials, the PWSA did know of a possible issue Friday, but all tests were negative. Therefore, the city says there was no need for public notification at that time.

Mayor Bill Peduto’s Chief of Staff Kevin Acklin said on Tuesday afternon, “From the first notification, to the notification to the public was four hours. State law requires for 24 hours.”

The city hopes to lift the boil order by Thursday or Friday.

The tear in the reservoir cover is just the latest issue with the PWSA, nd solutions to fix the problems could cost millions of dollars. Taxpayers would likely be on the hook to pay for them, meaning your rates could go up.

Tt’s still unclear when rates would rise or by how much.