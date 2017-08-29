New Dress Code Gets Mixed Reviews From East Allegheny Families

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — When classes begin next Tuesday at the East Allegheny School District, things will look very different in the classrooms and the hallways because there is a new dress code in place.

Trejon Mitchell is a freshman, and not excited about the new rules.

“I don’t like it; I like to wear what I like to where, I like to have my own swag,” Mitchell said.

But some parents think it’s going to be okay.

“The dress code doesn’t bother me in the least. My son always dresses neatly, so having the dress code is not an issue in our home,” said Darlene Cipcic.

In a written statement, the district said it believes a revised dress code “will assist in eliminating all less than conducive behavior that may hinder academic achievement and student motivation, along with administrative efforts designed to eliminate any activity involving all forms of bullying.”

Constantine Evans is a new East Allegheny parent.

“I’m new to it. I really don’t like it to be honest. I like when kids can be free, you know, where they can feel they are entitled to wear what they want,” she said.

Under the new dress code — there are no hooded tops or hoodies, shirts with pictures or wording, outdoor clothing once classes begin, denim jeans, leggings, caps, hats or any other head covering, and jewelry that may be used as a weapon.

Here’s what students can wear:

Shirts with collars and sleeves, and black, blue, brown or tan pants. The pants should have a belt and must be worn at the waist. As for footwear, dress shoes, boots, sneakers and sandals are permitted.

Evans agrees with pants at the waist.

“I don’t know about the hoodies, but the waist, I respect that. I do think the boys should keep their pants at the waist line because it’s only out of respect,” she said.

The entire dress code is on the East Allegheny website, along with some coupons for parents who are heading to the store.

Click here for the K-6 requirements and here for the 7-12 requirements.