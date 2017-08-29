Shooting In Sharon Reportedly Leaves 1 Teen Dead

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SHARON, Pa. (KDKA) — One teenager has died and another is reportedly in custody after a shooting Tuesday night in Mercer County.

According to emergency dispatchers, it happened just after 8 p.m. on Meek Street in Sharon.

WKBN-TV reports that the victim was taken to Sharon Regional Hospital and pronounced dead. There’s no word on his identity. A second teen was taken into custody not far from the scene.

Police are not yet saying what prompted the shooting.

Investigators were expected to remain on the scene into the night. According to WKBN-TV, a mobile command center was set up and the street was shut down.

Police were also reportedly focusing on another house nearby, possibly as part of the investigation.

