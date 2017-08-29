Steelers Unveil First Hall Of Honor Inductees

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced the first class of inductees into their new Hall of Honor.

The team announced the 27 names during a Tuesday morning event at Heinz Field.

The list of inductees includes:

Art Rooney

Dan Rooney

Chuck Noll

Jack Butler

Dick Hoak

Joe Greene

Terry Bradshaw

Franco Harris

Mike Webster

Lynn Swann

L.C. Greenwood

Mel Blount

Jack Ham

Jack Lambert

Andy Russell

Rod Woodson

Kevin Greene

Jerome Bettis

Donnie Shell

John Stallworth

Bobby Layne

Ernie Stautner

John Henry Johnson

Bill Dudley

Walt Kiesling

John “Blood” McNally

Dermontti Dawson

The formal induction ceremony will be held during Alumni Weekend (Nov. 25-26).

Then, the class will be introduced during halftime of the game against the Green Bay Packers.

The Hall of Honor will be located in the Great Hall at Heinz Field.

Each of the inductees will receive a replica of a solid steel football, in honor of the one given to Art Rooney Sr. in 1982.

Former Players:

• Retired for at least three seasons

• Must have played for the Steelers for a minimum of three seasons

• Should possess noteworthy career highlights, records, and achievements

Former Coaches And Contributors:

• Significant contributions to the team and community