Steelers Unveil First Hall Of Honor Inductees

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced the first class of inductees into their new Hall of Honor.

The team announced the 27 names during a Tuesday morning event at Heinz Field.

The list of inductees includes:

  • Art Rooney
  • Dan Rooney
  • Chuck Noll
  • Jack Butler
  • Dick Hoak
  • Joe Greene
  • Terry Bradshaw
  • Franco Harris
  • Mike Webster
  • Lynn Swann
  • L.C. Greenwood
  • Mel Blount
  • Jack Ham
  • Jack Lambert
  • Andy Russell
  • Rod Woodson
  • Kevin Greene
  • Jerome Bettis
  • Donnie Shell
  • John Stallworth
  • Bobby Layne
  • Ernie Stautner
  • John Henry Johnson
  • Bill Dudley
  • Walt Kiesling
  • John “Blood” McNally
  • Dermontti Dawson

The formal induction ceremony will be held during Alumni Weekend (Nov. 25-26).

Then, the class will be introduced during halftime of the game against the Green Bay Packers.

The Hall of Honor will be located in the Great Hall at Heinz Field.

Each of the inductees will receive a replica of a solid steel football, in honor of the one given to Art Rooney Sr. in 1982.

Former Players:
• Retired for at least three seasons
• Must have played for the Steelers for a minimum of three seasons
• Should possess noteworthy career highlights, records, and achievements

Former Coaches And Contributors:
• Significant contributions to the team and community

