BOIL WATER ADVISORY: Details | Full News Conference
HURRICANE HARVEY: Pittsburgh Natives Rescued | Remnants Could Affect Northeast | How To Help | Photos
MORE: LIVE CBSN Coverage | More Coverage From CBS Dallas/Fort Worth

Police: 2 Women Dressed As Nuns Attempt To Rob Bank

Filed Under: Citizens Bank, Tannersville

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. (AP) – Police say two women dressed as nuns attempted to rob a bank in Pennsylvania’s Poconos.

Authorities say the women walked into Citizens Bank near Tannersville on Monday and one brandished a handgun, demanding money from a teller. But they left without taking anything.

Each woman was wearing a black nun’s habit and veil. One woman also was wearing sunglasses.

The FBI is investigating.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch