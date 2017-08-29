‘You, Sir, Are A Hero’: Vietnam Veteran Finds Touching Note On His Windshield

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

INDIANA, Pa. (KDKA) — A Vietnam veteran got quite a surprise on Monday when he returned to his parked vehicle to find something he says he never got when he came home from the war.

A black pickup truck parked in the Walmart parking lot in Indiana County. Nothing special about it, but it prompted a perfect stranger to write a thank you note.

“I went inside to get my canning supplies because I do my hot peppers,” said Mike Koma, a Vietnam veteran.

But when he returned to his truck, Mike found a notecard with a picture of an American Flag on it had been left on his windshield.

Mike went to Vietnam in February of 1969, and for a year, he served in the Army’s Fifth Infantry.

“We didn’t have a parade or anything,” Mike said. “When I came home from Vietnam, I flew into the state of Washington, and people were spitting at us and calling us baby killers.”

But a single, handwritten note from a stranger made a difference in what happened 47 years ago.

The note reads: “Dear Vietnam veteran, thank you so much for your service in the United States Army in Vietnam. You, sir, are a hero in my eyes.”

It’s signed by a stranger, Cindy Twigg.

“That just made me tear up,” Mike said.

Mary Koma, Mike’s wife, wanted this story told.

“I put it on Facebook, hoping someone would know her,” Mary said. “[The note] made him feel good, and that’s what I want to see him do, to heal from that war.”

The Komas are trying to find Cindy Twigg. They say they would like to thank her for her kind words.

“I’m going to thank her for that. I’m going to ask her how many times she does that,” Mike said.