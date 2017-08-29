Water Buffalo Sites Announced As Flush & Boil Advisory Remains In Effect

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Roughly 18,000 Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority customers are under a Precautionary Flush and Boil Water Advisory.

The advisory covers the North Side of the City of Pittsburgh, as well as Reserve Township and Millvale.

As a result, water distribution locations have been set up in various locations. Each location will be equipped with a 2,500-gallon water buffalo.

Millvale

Millvale Community Center, 416 Lincoln Avenue, Millvale, PA 15209

Reserve Twp.

Reserve VFD, 33 Lonsdale Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15212

City of Pittsburgh

Pressley High Rise, 601 Pressley Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15214

Pennsylvania Bidwell, 1014 Sheffield Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15214

Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire Station 33, 3284 Central Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire Station 35, 1519 Orchlee Street, Pittsburgh PA

Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire Station 38, 198 Essen Street, Pittsburgh, PA

The water buffaloes will be open to the public starting at 10 a.m. However, containers will not be provided.

If you are unable to get to the water distribution site, call 311. If you are outside of the City of Pittsburgh, call (412)-255-2621.

According to the PWSA, the advisory will be in place until further notice. Officials say they’ve found a tear in the cover at the Lanpher reservoir, and are worried about contamination from birds that sit on that cover.

Crews have isolated the problem area until repairs can be made, officials said.

The PWSA is working with the DEP to meet all regulatory requirements for disinfection. They are also conducting flushing throughout the affected areas.

Customers are being advised to flush their taps for at least one minute before boiling their water for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, food preparation, and giving to their pets.

They offer these important steps to ensure the safety of the water:

Boil tap water vigorously for at least one minute prior to using it for drinking or cooking (the minute starts when the water begins to bubble). This includes water used for brushing teeth, making ice, washing raw foods, preparation of drinks, and water for pets. Wait for the water to cool before using it, or store it in the refrigerator in a clean container.

PWSA is also advising customers to throw their ice away and re-freeze it with water after it has been boiled.

