Wolf To GOP: State’s Finances Will Soon Be ‘Much More Dire’

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Gov. Tom Wolf is warning House Republican leaders that failing to fund the state budget will put Pennsylvania in “a much more dire financial situation” in the coming weeks.

The Democratic governor urged Speaker Mike Turzai, Majority Leader Dave Reed and six other House GOP leaders in a letter Tuesday to take action to fill the budget’s $2.2 billion revenue gap.

Wolf has authorized a short-term loan from the state’s Motor License Fund but expects a lack of action will cause outside agencies to downgrade Pennsylvania’s credit rating.

Lawmakers approved a $32 billion budget June 30, and Wolf let it take effect without his signature.

But the House hasn’t acted on a bipartisan bill to raise money through borrowing and taxes that passed the Senate.

A House GOP spokesman says Wolf’s release of his letter “speaks volumes” about his desire to work with Republicans on closing the deficit.

