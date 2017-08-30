BOIL WATER ADVISORY: Details | Water Distribution Sites | Timeline | City Council | News Conference
Bass Pro Shops Donates 80 Boats For Harvey Rescues

HOUSTON, TX - AUGUST 27: Volunteers and officers from the neighborhood security patrol help to rescue residents in the upscale River Oaks neighborhood after it was inundated with flooding from Hurricane Harvey on August 27, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Harvey, which made landfall north of Corpus Christi late Friday evening, is expected to dump upwards to 40 inches of rain in Texas over the next couple of days.
(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Outdoors retailer Bass Pro Shops says they are donating dozens of boats and supplies to help with the ongoing rescues in communities impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

Bass Pro Shops says they will donate 80 Tracker boats and truck loads of supplies like beef jerky and peanuts for rescue teams in the field.

The boats will help government agencies and rescue organizations navigate the city of Houston and other areas to help rescue efforts.

Bass Pro says they have seven retail locations and seven boating center locations in Texas, including three in the greater Houston area.

The company also says they are supporting rescue efforts through its Bass Pro Cares Fund, which provides support for critical living expenses in times of devastating need.

In a news release Bass Pro says they remain in close contact with the governor’s office, first responders and associates on the ground to monitor response efforts and assess ongoing needs.

