Bass Pro Shops Donates 80 Boats For Harvey Rescues

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Outdoors retailer Bass Pro Shops says they are donating dozens of boats and supplies to help with the ongoing rescues in communities impacted by Hurricane Harvey.
Bass Pro Shops says they will donate 80 Tracker boats and truck loads of supplies like beef jerky and peanuts for rescue teams in the field.
The boats will help government agencies and rescue organizations navigate the city of Houston and other areas to help rescue efforts.
Bass Pro says they have seven retail locations and seven boating center locations in Texas, including three in the greater Houston area.
The company also says they are supporting rescue efforts through its Bass Pro Cares Fund, which provides support for critical living expenses in times of devastating need.
In a news release Bass Pro says they remain in close contact with the governor’s office, first responders and associates on the ground to monitor response efforts and assess ongoing needs.