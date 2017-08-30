BOIL WATER ADVISORY: Details | Water Distribution Sites | Timeline | City Council | News Conference
Company Recalls More Than 32,000 Pounds Of Chicken Sausage

LYNN, Mass. (AP) – Federal officials say a Massachusetts company is recalling about 32,228 pounds of cooked chicken sausage product due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said Wednesday that Demakes Enterprises Inc. is recalling “Thin ‘n Trim Fully Cooked Chicken Sausage Buffalo Style.”

The item was produced and packaged between Jan. 20 and Aug. 10. The products had been shipped to retail locations in Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

(Source: USDA.gov)

Officials say there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions from the product. Anyone who has purchased the product is urged not to consume the food.

Demakes is based in Lynn, Massachusetts.

