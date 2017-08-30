Company Recalls More Than 32,000 Pounds Of Chicken Sausage

Gasoline Prices Expected To Increase Because Of Harvey Gasoline prices are going up and there's one obvious explanation -- the devastating, long-lasting storm in Texas.

Crippled Houston Watches Dams, Levees; Forecast Offers HopeWith its flood defenses strained, the crippled city of Houston anxiously watched dams and levees Tuesday to see if they would hold until the rain stops, and meteorologists offered the first reason for hope — a forecast with less than an inch of rain and even a chance for sunshine.