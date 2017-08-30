BOIL WATER ADVISORY: Details | Water Distribution Sites | Timeline | City Council | News Conference
Cleveland Browns Release CB Joe Haden

CLEVELAND (KDKA/AP) — The Cleveland Browns have released cornerback Joe Haden.

The team announced its decision early Wednesday.

“We have the utmost respect for Joe,” said Browns Executive Vice President of Football Operations Sashi Brown. “In my eyes, he will always be a Cleveland Brown.”

CBSSports.com had reported that the Browns were “aggressively trying to trade” Haden, a two-time Pro Bowler who had been slowed by injuries the past two seasons.

The 28-year-old Haden has played in only 18 games over the past two seasons because of injuries. He underwent surgery during the offseason to repair a groin injury that severely limited him in 2016.

Haden had signed a five-year, $67.5 million extension in 2014, and was due to make $11.1 million with the Browns this season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments

