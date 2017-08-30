Kathy Griffin ‘No Longer Sorry’ For Trump Severed Head Photo

LOS ANGELES (CBS) – Just three months after apologizing for posing with a likeness of President Donald Trump’s severed head, comedian Kathy Griffin says she’s “no longer sorry.”

Speaking to Australian TV this week, Griffin reversed her position on the bloody, controversial photoshoot that many found offensive.

. @KathyGriffin: "I'm no longer sorry. The whole outrage was BS. The whole thing got so blown out of proportion." pic.twitter.com/5PxNrQ2VSk — Jeffrey Guterman (@JeffreyGuterman) August 29, 2017

“I’m no longer sorry. The whole outrage was BS. The whole thing got so blown out of proportion,” Griffin said.

Back in May, Griffin said “I sincerely apologize” for the images and acknowledged she went “way too far.” She subsequently was fired from her job at CNN hosting New York’s Eve coverage.

Since then, Griffin said in the new interview that she has “lost everybody” and that her entire tour was canceled. Now that she’s embarking on a new comedy tour in Australia, Griffin wants to move on.

“Stop acting like my little picture is more important than talking about the actual atrocities that the president of the United States is committing,” she said.