BOIL WATER ADVISORY: Details | Water Distribution Sites | Timeline | City Council | News Conference
HURRICANE HARVEY: Dams & Levee Overflow | Remnants Could Affect Northeast | How To Help | Photos
MORE: LIVE CBSN Coverage | More Coverage From CBS Dallas/Fort Worth

Kathy Griffin ‘No Longer Sorry’ For Trump Severed Head Photo

Filed Under: Donald Trump, Kathy Griffin
(Photo Credit: Twitter/Kathy Griffin)

LOS ANGELES (CBS) – Just three months after apologizing for posing with a likeness of President Donald Trump’s severed head, comedian Kathy Griffin says she’s “no longer sorry.”

Speaking to Australian TV this week, Griffin reversed her position on the bloody, controversial photoshoot that many found offensive.

“I’m no longer sorry. The whole outrage was BS. The whole thing got so blown out of proportion,” Griffin said.

Back in May, Griffin said “I sincerely apologize” for the images and acknowledged she went “way too far.” She subsequently was fired from her job at CNN hosting New York’s Eve coverage.

kathy griffin Kathy Griffin ‘No Longer Sorry’ For Trump Severed Head Photo

(Photo Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Since then, Griffin said in the new interview that she has “lost everybody” and that her entire tour was canceled. Now that she’s embarking on a new comedy tour in Australia, Griffin wants to move on.

“Stop acting like my little picture is more important than talking about the actual atrocities that the president of the United States is committing,” she said.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch