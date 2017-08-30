Shoppers Line Up For Deals, To Meet NASCAR Driver At Ollie’s Grand Opening In Monroeville

MONROEVILLE – Their motto is “Good Stuff Cheap.”

Shoppers at the new Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in Monroeville say they found a lot of bargains as the store officially opened on Wednesday.

There was a line of people at the door waiting to get inside.

Some just wanted to browse.

“We’re coming through, looking to see what we could find,” says Chuck Franklin, of Penn Hills. “There’s nothing in particular, just trying to find a sale and enjoying it.”

Many shoppers did find good deals, though, and the lines shifted from the front door – to the checkout.

“I bought a TV I saw in the ads,” says Jordan Neri, of Turtle Creek. “It was a 42-inch flat screen Westinghouse for $150, and it was a good steal.”

Neri added that while he was browsing the store’s website, he also saw that NASCAR driver Kasey Kahne would be at the store for the grand opening.

“I went up and got an autograph,” says Neri.

Kahne met with several fans at the store, took some photographs and signed merchandise.

Between meeting a NASCAR star and the bargains, many customers say they had a great time at the grand opening.

Some think the store will help boost the local economy, too.

“I think it’s great. It’ll bring in a lot of business,” says Judy Panuline, of Plum Borough. “The store is packed, and that tells you they will do well.”