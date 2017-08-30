Rania’s Farmer’s Market Pie Recipes

Rania Harris stopped by PTL to show off some delicious pie recipes that utilize fresh ingredients from the farmer’s market!

Farmer’s Market Tomato and Vidalia Onion Pie

1 homemade deep dish pie crust or store bought 9-inch pie crust

Corn meal for dusting the bottom of pie shell

3 large heirloom tomatoes, different colors

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

1 Vidalia onion, chopped

Greek olive oil

2 tablespoons each chopped basil ~ parsley ~ thyme

½ cup freshly grated Gruyere cheese

½ cup freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese

½ cup shredded cheddar cheese

¼ cup good quality mayonnaise

1 egg – beaten lightly

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

Frank’s hot sauce to taste

Cherry tomatoes for garnish

Directions:

Place tomatoes in a single layer on paper towels, sprinkle with 2 teaspoons salt and let stand for 10 minutes. This will remove excess liquid from the tomatoes.

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Press pie dough into a 9-inch pie plate. Line it with aluminum foil and fill with dried beans and bake for 15 minutes. Remove the foil and beans and bake for an additional 5 minutes or until lightly browned. Cool completely and reduce oven temperature to 350 degrees. Sprinkle corn meal on the crust.

While pie shell is cooling, sauté Vidalia onion with salt and pepper to taste in olive oil over medium-heat until onion is tender and translucent. Set aside.

Mix the herbs, Gruyere cheese, Parmigiano-Reggiano, Cheddar cheese, mayonnaise, egg, vinegar and hot sauce to taste together.

Pat tomatoes dry with a paper towel. Begin assembling the pie by layering the tomatoes and onions into the pie shell, seasoning each layer with remaining salt and the other teaspoon of pepper. Spread the herb and cheese mixture over the top of the pie.

Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes or until lightly browned and bubbly. Garnish with cherry tomatoes and serve warm.

Serves: 6-8

Old Style Peach Pie

3-1/2 cups sliced fresh peaches

1 teaspoon cinnamon

¼ teaspoon nutmeg

1 cup whipping cream

2 eggs

¾ cup sugar

2/3 cup Bisquick

Streusel:

1 tablespoon butter

¼ cup Bisquick

2 tablespoons sugar

1/3 cup almonds, slivered

Directions:

Heat oven to 375 degrees. Grease a 10-inch pie plate. Pat peaches dry with paper towels. Sprinkle with cinnamon and nutmeg and toss. Spread evenly in plate.

Beat remaining ingredients; cream, eggs, sugar, and Bisquick together until smooth, about 20 seconds in blender on high. Pour into plate.

Using a separate bowl, prepare streusel by cutting butter into Bisquick and sugar until crumbly. Stir in almonds. Sprinkle Streusel on top of peaches.

Bake until knife inserted in center comes out clean, about 45 minutes. Serve warm and top with a scoop of French vanilla ice cream.

Serves: 4-6