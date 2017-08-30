BOIL WATER ADVISORY: Details | Water Distribution Sites | Timeline | City Council | News Conference
HURRICANE HARVEY: Dams & Levee Overflow | Remnants Could Affect Northeast | How To Help | Photos
MORE: LIVE CBSN Coverage | More Coverage From CBS Dallas/Fort Worth

Sandra Bullock Donates $1 Million For Harvey Relief

Filed Under: Harvey, Houston, Hurricane Harvey, Sandra Bullock
(Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Actress Sandra Bullock is donating $1 million dollars to help Hurricane Harvey victims.

The actress says she is donating the money to the Red Cross relief efforts in Texas.

People first reported the incredible donation.

Bullock told People, “There are no politics in eight feet of water. There are human beings in eight feet of water.”

Bullock reportedly has a home in Austin and is a former Texas resident.

Bullock is no stranger to helping those in need. She also reportedly gave $1 million to help after 9/11 and another million after Hurricane Katrina.

Several other celebrities have stepped up to help relief efforts as well, including Kevin Hart, Kim Kardashian, and Houston Native Beyoncé.

Houston Texans star JJ Watt has raised more than $5 million.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch