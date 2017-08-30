WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
Report: Steelers Sign Former Browns CB Joe Haden

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have reportedly signed former Cleveland Browns cornerback Joe Haden, according to multiple reports.

According to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, the 3-year contract is worth $27 million.

The Browns released Haden early Wednesday.

CBSSports.com had reported that the Browns were “aggressively trying to trade” Haden, a two-time Pro Bowler who had been slowed by injuries the past two seasons.

The 28-year-old Haden has played in only 18 games over the past two seasons because of injuries. He underwent surgery during the offseason to repair a groin injury that severely limited him in 2016.

