Report: Steelers Sign Former Browns CB Joe Haden

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have reportedly signed former Cleveland Browns cornerback Joe Haden, according to multiple reports.
According to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, the 3-year contract is worth $27 million.
The #Steelers are signing CB Joe Haden to a 3-year, $27m contract, source said. $7m guaranteed in year 1.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 30, 2017
The #Browns offered to cut CB Joe Haden’s pay from $11M to $7M, source said. He ends up making exactly that with the #Steelers in year 1.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 30, 2017
The Browns released Haden early Wednesday.
CBSSports.com had reported that the Browns were “aggressively trying to trade” Haden, a two-time Pro Bowler who had been slowed by injuries the past two seasons.
The 28-year-old Haden has played in only 18 games over the past two seasons because of injuries. He underwent surgery during the offseason to repair a groin injury that severely limited him in 2016.