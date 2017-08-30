BOIL WATER ADVISORY: Details | Water Distribution Sites | Timeline | City Council | News Conference
HURRICANE HARVEY: Death Toll Grows | Remnants Could Affect Northeast | How To Help | Photos
MORE: LIVE CBSN Coverage | More Coverage From CBS Dallas/Fort Worth

Teen Charged In 15-Year-Old Boy’s Fatal Shooting In Latrobe

By Ross Guidotti
Filed Under: Andrew Braddy, Devin Capasso, Fatal Shooting, Latrobe, Ross Guidotti, Westmoreland County

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

LATROBE (KDKA) — A teenager is charged in the death of a 15-year-old boy in Latrobe.

Police say they have filed charges against 17-year-old Andrew Braddy in the shooting death of Devin Capasso on Tuesday night.

It happened at an apartment where Braddy lived with two adults.

Others in the building heard the gunshots and came running.

“There’s three or four people in the apartment and not a single one is trying to help this kid. He died in my arms,” said Joe Hays, a witness. “A lot of disbelief. I want to wake up, like it’s a dream. I can’t believe it happened.”

Police say the gun used to kill Capasso had been stolen.

Capasso had just started his freshman year at Greater Latrobe High School.

More from Ross Guidotti
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch