Teen Charged In 15-Year-Old Boy’s Fatal Shooting In Latrobe

LATROBE (KDKA) — A teenager is charged in the death of a 15-year-old boy in Latrobe.
Police say they have filed charges against 17-year-old Andrew Braddy in the shooting death of Devin Capasso on Tuesday night.
It happened at an apartment where Braddy lived with two adults.
Others in the building heard the gunshots and came running.
“There’s three or four people in the apartment and not a single one is trying to help this kid. He died in my arms,” said Joe Hays, a witness. “A lot of disbelief. I want to wake up, like it’s a dream. I can’t believe it happened.”
Police say the gun used to kill Capasso had been stolen.
Capasso had just started his freshman year at Greater Latrobe High School.