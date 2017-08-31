Woman Revived With Narcan On Overdose Awareness Day

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A woman was brought back to life mid-day in the heart of Pittsburgh’s Golden Triangle on Thursday.

She was dropped off from a car and left on the curb on Liberty Avenue near the Wyndham Hotel.

“She… it was just an overdose,” said a friend of the victim. “We pulled over, and they dropped her off on the sidewalk.”

She was dying. A friend, who didn’t want to be identified, tried to save her.

“I attempted to give her rescue breathing until the paramedics could get here,” she said.

That’s when Pittsburgh paramedics arrived, gave her Narcan and, miraculously, the once-dying overdose victim got back on her feet. Her friend has seen it before.

“It’s always scary when it happens. I’ve seen it a few times. I’ve had to give CPR,” she said. “I normally carry Narcan with me.”

Critics will tell you that Narcan isn’t a life-saving drug, it’s merely a life-extending drug, and that the addicts will overdose again. In this instance, the victim refused hospital treatment and walked away from the ambulance.

KDKA’s Paul Martino asked the victim if she had advice for other addicts, and she told him to leave her alone. She headed toward Gateway Center with a man.

To give some perspective, pop star Prince was revived with Narcan when he overdosed on percocet. A few weeks alter, he died when he overdosed on fentanyl and died.