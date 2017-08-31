WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
South Side Bank Robbed Twice In One Week, FBI Investigating

SOUTH SIDE (KDKA) — The FBI is investigating after a South Side bank was robbed for the second time in a week.

The FBI says a man walked into the First Commonwealth Bank in the 2500 block of East Carson Street just before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, displayed a handgun and demanded cash.

southside first commonwealth robbery 08 30 2017 South Side Bank Robbed Twice In One Week, FBI Investigating

(Photo Credit: FBI Pittsburgh Field Office)

He was described as a white man and about 6-feet-2-inches tall. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing light-colored jeans, a dark hoodie and a black baseball cap. He also had a black stocking covering the top half of his face, and he was carrying a green grocery bag.

The suspect is similar to the description of a man who robbed the same bank on Aug. 24.

Anyone with information about either robbery should contact the FBI Pittsburgh Field Office at (412) 432-4000.

