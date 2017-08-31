Furry Tails: Forever Home

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Squiggy is a girl that knows how to live life to the fullest.

For too long, like so many other animals, she was a shelter pet with just one goal – to go home. A home with plenty of doggy treats, caring people to take her for walks, a dinner table to beg for food, a yard to play fetch and chase squirrels, and a warm place to rest her head at night.

Sadly, Squiggy was diagnosed, for the second time, with cancer a few months ago. For her own well-being, Animals Friends decided not to operate this time.

Instead, they decided to help Squiggy live a full, happy doggy life with the time she has left.

So, they put together Squiggy’s Bucket List, full of activities any dog would love to do. The number one thing on that list, “find a loving home.”

Now, happily, Squiggy can check that one off her list. Yep, Squiggy Smalls has found her home. A place with loving humans who are caring for her, loving her and helping her check things off her list.

She’s even got her own Facebook page.

Since her adoption, Squiggy has celebrated her birthday, complete with a cake and party.

Also, she’s dined gourmet-style at Bistro 19. Filet mignon was on the menu.

And, as Squiggy continues to cross items off her list, she has so much more to do now that she’s got a home.

Like play with her best friend…

Accompany her humans to the office for “Bring Your Squiggy to Work Day.” And, remember that warm place to sleep mentioned above? Well, we think she’s found it!

Squiggy’s still got plenty to do though. Everything from meeting a celebrity, to comforting hospital patients, to doggy yoga, to making pupsicles and much, much more.

She’d even like to do some of them twice. Because, well, who hasn’t heard the saying, twice as nice! But one thing she’ll never have to do again is look for a home.

Squiggy is home now, and forever.

