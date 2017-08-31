WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
Hallmark Baby Toy Recalled For Choking Hazard

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Hallmark is recalling a Disney-themed baby toy due to a potential choking hazard.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the characters on the “itty bittys” baby plush stacking toy have fabric hats and bows that can detach, which could pose a potential choking hazard.

The rattling rings feature Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck and Daisy Duck. The Minnie and Daisy rings have bows and the Donald ring has a hat on it.

There has only been one report of a fabric bow detaching and no injuries have been reported.

The toys were sold between June 2016 and July 2017 at Hallmark Gold Crown stores nationwide. They were also sold online at Hallmark.com and Amazon.com.

Consumers who have the toy should take it away from children and contact Hallmark to get a prepaid shipping label to return the recalled toy. A $40 Hallmark Gold Crown gift card will be provided in exchange.

You can call Hallmark between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. on weekdays at (800) 425-5627. For more on this recall, click here.

